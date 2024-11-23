Left Menu

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: A Cricketing Spectacle Awaits

The IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah is set to be a thrilling event, featuring 574 players, including several international stars. The auction, which hopes to break records, will showcase marquee players like Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, promising high-stakes bidding and strategic manoeuvres from eight franchises.

Updated: 23-11-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:10 IST
Musheer Khan. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, scheduled from Sunday to Monday, promises to be a significant event in this year's cricket calendar. With 574 players shortlisted from an initial 1,574, it includes 208 overseas stars, 12 uncapped talents, and 318 uncapped Indian players. The auction will occur in Jeddah on November 24-25.

Highlighting the auction are emerging players from India's U19 World Cup team, runners-up this year. Standout performances from Uday Saharan, Musheer Khan, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Saumy Pandey, Naman Tiwari, and Raj Limbani are notable. They aim to emulate Virat Kohli's post-2008 U19 success, showcasing their talent to potential franchises.

The marquee list features Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul amidst 12 top-tier players. Unique strategies this year involve Right-to-Match (RTM) cards utilized by franchises like Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Cricket enthusiasts can expect a dynamic auction, full of bidding drama and strategic plays.

