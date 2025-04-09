Congress' Strategic Bid for Gujarat: A Quest for Power

During a session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), a resolution was adopted focusing on re-establishing Congress power in Gujarat, where the BJP has maintained a stronghold since 1995. Gujarat Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker confirmed the adoption of the resolution, held at the Sabarmati River's banks.

This development marks the first time a state-centric motion was introduced in the AICC's history, as asserted by Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh. The resolution, 'Why Congress is needed in Gujarat,' endeavors to orchestrate a political shift in the state with the slogan 'Nutan Gujarat, Nutan Congress.' The decision was influenced by Gujarat's prolonged exclusion from Congress governance.

Ramesh highlighted Congress' historic role in Gujarat's development, claiming this momentum was halted under BJP leadership. This strategic document aims to address pressing concerns of citizens and proposes policies for diverse sectors, reaffirming Congress' support for small and medium enterprises against alleged crony capitalism. With Gujarat continuing under BJP influence, Congress' ambition is to capitalize on perceived deficiencies in the state's socio-economic sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)