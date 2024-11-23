Left Menu

USPL Season 3 Kicks Off with Spectacular Opening Ceremony in Florida

The United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 launched in style at Broward County Stadium, Florida. The ceremony highlighted the league's commitment to cricket and the community, featuring heartfelt gestures, speeches from dignitaries, and a look ahead at an exciting season of cricket with matches broadcast globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:39 IST
United States Premier League core member during a ceremony (Photo: USPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 commenced with a remarkable opening ceremony at Broward County Stadium, Florida. This event intertwined the essence of cricket with community values, laying the groundwork for an exhilarating cricket season.

The ceremony began with players from all six franchises—Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, and New York Cowboy—each entering the field accompanied by a young child. This touching gesture highlighted the league's dedication to inspiring the next generation of cricket fans. Following the USA national anthem, captains and franchise owners voiced their enthusiasm and high hopes for the season ahead.

Special guest Mayor Denise Grant, along with Lauderhill Commissioners John Hodgson, Richard Campbell, and Ray Martin, praised cricket's growing influence in the USA and expressed eagerness to elevate the sport further. US Premier League Founder and Chairman Jaideep Singh, alongside President Sandeep Singh, shared the league's evolutionary journey and ambitious vision. Jaideep Singh emphasized the league's global reach, with matches broadcast across 15 TV and streaming platforms worldwide, as quoted in a USPL press release.

The first match of the season pits Carolina Eagles against California Golden Eagles, with Maryland Mavericks facing Atlanta Blackcaps in the day's second game. The league, including triple and double-header matches, culminates in semi-finals and a grand finale scheduled from December 29 to January 1. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

