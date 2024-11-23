Verstappen's Strategic Edge: Surprise Pole Position Battle in Las Vegas
Max Verstappen, the Formula One leader, was surprised by his position ahead of Lando Norris despite a rear wing disadvantage during the Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying. Although trailing Mercedes and McLaren, Verstappen remains optimistic about the championship despite only a slim lead over Norris.
In a surprising twist at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula One leader Max Verstappen managed to qualify fifth despite facing a significant rear wing disadvantage compared to his competitors. His Red Bull team hadn't designed a special low downforce wing, citing cost constraints.
Verstappen, who can secure his fourth consecutive championship by outperforming Lando Norris in the race, expressed surprise at being ahead of McLaren in qualifying. Despite not being in pole position, the Dutchman remained optimistic about his performance and strategy.
Meanwhile, Lando Norris is focused on extending the championship battle to Qatar, eyeing the potential to exploit his car's speed on the straights. Both drivers acknowledged the challenges posed by changes implemented by rival teams, particularly Mercedes and Ferrari.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alpine F1 Team Gears Up with Mercedes Partnership
Alpine's Strategic Shift: Partnering with Mercedes for F1 Glory
Alpine's Strategic Shift: Team to Harness Mercedes Power in 2026
Mercedes-Benz's 'Retail of the Future' Model Takes Global Stage
Mercedes-Benz India's Strategic Price Adjustment Amid Rising Costs