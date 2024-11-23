Verstappen's Strategic Edge: Surprise Pole Position Battle in Las Vegas

In a surprising twist at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula One leader Max Verstappen managed to qualify fifth despite facing a significant rear wing disadvantage compared to his competitors. His Red Bull team hadn't designed a special low downforce wing, citing cost constraints.

Verstappen, who can secure his fourth consecutive championship by outperforming Lando Norris in the race, expressed surprise at being ahead of McLaren in qualifying. Despite not being in pole position, the Dutchman remained optimistic about his performance and strategy.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris is focused on extending the championship battle to Qatar, eyeing the potential to exploit his car's speed on the straights. Both drivers acknowledged the challenges posed by changes implemented by rival teams, particularly Mercedes and Ferrari.

