Harshit Rana Shines in Perth: Aided by Kohli and Bumrah's Wisdom

After an impressive second day in the Perth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indian pacer Harshit Rana revealed how vital guidance from veterans Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah was to his performance. Rana's spell saw him take three wickets in 16 overs, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 3.10.

The young bowler marked his debut with a significant breakthrough on Friday, dismissing Travis Head for 11. Rana's efforts continued into Saturday, capturing the wickets of Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon, contributing to Australia's first-innings collapse at a meager 104.

At a post-match press conference, Rana emphasized the confidence boost he received from Kohli and Bumrah. 'Their inputs on bowling strategy and execution were invaluable,' he stated. 'We aimed to attack the stumps, and their faith in my abilities was essential in achieving key dismissals,' he noted. This teamwork was pivotal as it set the stage for India's bowling unit to counter-attack.

Praising Bumrah's contribution, particularly his five-wicket haul, Rana underscored how Bumrah's pressure made bowling easier from the opposite end. 'Working alongside Jassi bhaiya calmed me and made my task simpler,' added Rana, highlighting the seamless partnership between the bowlers.

The Indian team rallied back in the first Test after an initial setback, where they were all out for 150 during the first innings. Led by the stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, the visiting team put on a spirited effort, leaving Australia struggling at 104. Debutant Harshit Rana showcased his prowess alongside fellow newcomer Nitish Kumar Reddy.

By day's end, India had claimed a healthy lead, resting at 172/0, with Yashasvi Jaiswal on 90* and KL Rahul unbeaten on 62. The stage is set for an intriguing continuation of the Test, following a day marked by strategic gameplay and promising performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)