Mariners' Masterclass: Mohun Bagan's Commanding Victory

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC, soaring to the top of the Indian Super League points table. Goals by Tom Aldred, Liston Colaco, and Jamie Maclaren highlighted the Mariners' commanding performance, ensuring their fourth win in five matches this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:58 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant delivered a resounding 3-0 triumph over Jamshedpur FC, catapulting them to the pinnacle of the Indian Super League points table at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday.

The victory, highlighted by goals from Tom Aldred, Liston Colaco, and Jamie Maclaren, marked the Mariners' fourth win from their last five encounters this season. Aldred opened the scoring in the 15th minute, taking advantage of a chaotic clearance from a Dimitrios Petratos corner.

Mohun Bagan's relentless offensive pressure paid off with further goals as Colaco found the net at halftime and Maclaren sealed the triumph in the 75th minute. Vishal Kaith's late save ensured a clean sheet, confirming their dominance over Jamshedpur FC.

