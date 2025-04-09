Hamstring Woes and Major Shifts: This Week in Sports

This week's sports news reflects a series of significant developments across different leagues and events. The San Diego Padres will play without center fielder Jackson Merrill, sidelined due to a strained hamstring, while pitching roles see rotations with Oscar Gonzalez's recall from Triple-A El Paso.

Golf sees changes in attire guidelines as Jason Day, known for bold fashion choices, shifts to a more reserved look following Augusta National's request during the Masters. Meanwhile, the sports world mourns former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel, who tragically died in a nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo.

In tennis, Jannik Sinner is set to return as world number one at the Rome Masters after Alexander Zverev's early defeat. Various athletes across sports, including Braden Smith of the Colts, open up about personal battles, highlighting the ongoing struggles behind the scenes.

