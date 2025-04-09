Political Turmoil in Turkey: Imamoglu's Detention Halts Major Sports Conference

The recent arrest and detention of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, has sparked significant political turmoil, resulting in the cancellation of an international sports conference scheduled in the city. SportAccord, planned for June 9-12, was expected to attract influential Olympic officials and sports figures to discuss the future of the Summer Games.

The event's cancellation comes in the wake of growing political unrest, as Imamoglu, viewed as a potential electoral rival to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained on charges of corruption and terrorism. These charges are widely perceived as politically motivated, inciting mass protests that have seen hundreds of thousands take to the streets.

Organizers cited the "evolving political context" as the reason for the event's cancellation, emphasizing the priority of delegate safety and welfare. This decision marks yet another disruption for SportAccord, which faced previous cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions. Istanbul is among several cities vying to host future Olympic Games, competing against bids from India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Hungary.

(With inputs from agencies.)