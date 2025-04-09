Political Turmoil in Turkey: Imamoglu's Detention Halts Major Sports Conference
The arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu led to the cancellation of SportAccord, a major international sports conference, due to political unrest. The mayor, a potential opponent of President Erdogan, faces charges of corruption and terrorism, viewed as politically motivated. Protests have ensued with significant public outcry.
- Country:
- Switzerland
The recent arrest and detention of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, has sparked significant political turmoil, resulting in the cancellation of an international sports conference scheduled in the city. SportAccord, planned for June 9-12, was expected to attract influential Olympic officials and sports figures to discuss the future of the Summer Games.
The event's cancellation comes in the wake of growing political unrest, as Imamoglu, viewed as a potential electoral rival to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained on charges of corruption and terrorism. These charges are widely perceived as politically motivated, inciting mass protests that have seen hundreds of thousands take to the streets.
Organizers cited the "evolving political context" as the reason for the event's cancellation, emphasizing the priority of delegate safety and welfare. This decision marks yet another disruption for SportAccord, which faced previous cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions. Istanbul is among several cities vying to host future Olympic Games, competing against bids from India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Hungary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brisbane to Build World-Class Venues for 2032 Olympics
The Gabba's Last Bow: New Era for Brisbane Cricket Post-2032 Olympics
Milan-Cortina Olympics Sliding Track Passes Initial Tests Amid Construction Challenges
The Lizard Olympics: Decoding Evolution in Real-Time on Lizard Island
Pooja Rani Eyes Comeback: Targeting 70kg and 2028 Olympics