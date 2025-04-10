Norwich City's Dominant Display Shines in Dream Sports Championship

Norwich City showcased a spectacular performance on Thursday evening, thrashing SESA FA 5-0 in the Dream Sports Championship 2025 National Finals. Benjamin Assongo set the tone with a goal in the 15th minute, while Ajay Samuel extended the lead soon after. Assongo and Samuel both netted two goals each before Lorenzo Sanchez closed the match with a goal near the end.

Meanwhile, Punjab FC, the reigning champions of the U-17 football tournament, staged a comeback to triumph over Football 4 Change with a 3-1 scoreline. Despite Houlungou Mate's early goal for the opponents, Rishikanta Singh equalized, and Vishal Yadav's two goals in the second half secured the victory. Reliance Foundation Young Champs mesmerized the audience earlier in the day by defeating Dempo SC, highlighted by Shawn Appolinario Fernandes' remarkable four goals, and Harshal Manigandan's contribution in the 71st minute.

Continuing the victorious trend, Mohun Bagan Super Giant maintained their successful run by defeating Chennaiyin FC 3-0. Aditya Mondal and Prem Hansdak scored back-to-back goals in the first half, with Thangngaisang Haokip wrapping it up in stoppage time. Coming up is Day 4 of the DSC Football 2025 Girls National Finals featuring matches such as Goa FA vs Assam FA, and Karnataka State FA vs Jharkhand FA.

(With inputs from agencies.)