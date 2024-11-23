Hardik Pandya Shines with Bat and Ball in Thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Opener

In an exhilarating start to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Hardik Pandya guided Baroda to a five-wicket victory over Gujarat, spearheaded by his explosive innings of 74 runs off 35 balls. His innings, featuring six boundaries and five towering sixes, was pivotal in Baroda's chase of a 185-run target.

Baroda topped Gujarat's score of 184/5 in just 19.3 overs, thanks to Pandya's leadership and Shivalik Sharma's crucial 64 off 43 balls. Opposing bowler Ravi Bishnoi tried to thwart Baroda's chase with two wickets, but ultimately, Gujarat's early total wasn't sufficient.

Pandya's prowess extended to bowling, where he seized the key wicket of Aarya Desai, Gujarat's top scorer with 78 off 52 balls. Baroda's diverse attack, featuring Krunal Pandya, Mahesh Pithiya, and A Sheth, who claimed two wickets, successfully contained Gujarat's batting threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)