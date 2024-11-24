Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The New Torchbearer of Indian Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal shines with a century on his first appearance in Australia, helping India take a commanding lead in the opening Test. His partnership with KL Rahul set a new record, mirroring legends like Tendulkar and Gavaskar, positioning him as a key figure in India's batting future.

Perth | Updated: 24-11-2024 10:09 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a striking debut in Australia, scoring a stunning century to confirm his status as an emerging superstar in cricket. His performance has pushed India's lead to 321 at lunch on the third day of the opening Test.

India was at 275 for 1 in their second innings following the loss of KL Rahul's wicket for 77. Thirty-two years ago, another promising young talent, Sachin Tendulkar, became a sensation. Today, Jaiswal mirrors that path with his unbeaten 141 off 264 balls, indicating a promising future as India's cricket torchbearer.

Alongside Devdutt Padikkal, Jaiswal anchored a 74-run partnership for the second wicket, batting with flair and finesse. His partnership with Rahul set a new opening pair record, highlighting his potential as India's next batting sensation. As he completed his fourth Test century, Jaiswal's composure and skill elicited comparisons to Mumbai's legendary batsmen.

