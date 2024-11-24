Springboks' Stellar Run: Erasmus Lauds Dynamic Squad Strategy

Coach Rassie Erasmus has declared South Africa's international rugby season a success, highlighted by a commanding win in the Rugby Championship and an unbeaten streak through the Autumn Internationals, a first since 2013. The Springboks concluded their season with an emphatic 45-12 victory over Wales in Cardiff.

South Africa ended with 11 wins from 13 tests, losing narrowly to Ireland and Argentina. Such rotation was strategic, involving 51 players to build squad depth ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Erasmus shared his initial concerns about squad cohesiveness amid frequent changes, though he praised the players for buying into the approach.

Former New Zealand flyhalf Tony Brown and ex-Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery joined as attack and defense coaches, respectively. Erasmus valued their integration and acknowledged the team's effort despite changes affecting finishing accuracy. The Springboks have a seven-month hiatus before facing Italy at home next July.

(With inputs from agencies.)