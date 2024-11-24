India Dominates Australia with Record-Breaking Partnership

Yashasvi Jaiswal's masterful century, coupled with Virat Kohli's unbeaten 40, has put India in a dominant position with a 405-run lead against Australia in the first Test.

Despite losing four wickets in the second session, Kohli and Washington Sundar held firm, maintaining India's strong stance.

Jaiswal and KL Rahul set a record 201-run partnership, the highest by Indian openers on Australian soil, following a modest first innings where India scored 150 and then bowled out Australia for 104.

(With inputs from agencies.)