India Dominates Australia with Record-Breaking Partnership

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 40 complements Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, propelling India to a 405-run lead at tea on day 3 against Australia. Jaiswal and KL Rahul's partnership sets a new record for Indian openers on Australian soil, with India in command after bundling Australia out for 104.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 24-11-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Yashasvi Jaiswal's masterful century, coupled with Virat Kohli's unbeaten 40, has put India in a dominant position with a 405-run lead against Australia in the first Test.

Despite losing four wickets in the second session, Kohli and Washington Sundar held firm, maintaining India's strong stance.

Jaiswal and KL Rahul set a record 201-run partnership, the highest by Indian openers on Australian soil, following a modest first innings where India scored 150 and then bowled out Australia for 104.

(With inputs from agencies.)

