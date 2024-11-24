Verstappen Secures Fourth Consecutive F1 World Championship

In a stunning achievement, Max Verstappen of Red Bull has won his fourth consecutive Formula One World Championship. The Dutch driver, aged 27, achieved this milestone by finishing fifth at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen's performance was sufficient to give him an insurmountable lead over McLaren's Lando Norris, with two races still to go in the season.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix was highlighted by George Russell's victory from pole position, leading Mercedes to a one-two finish with Lewis Hamilton climbing from a 10th place start to second.

(With inputs from agencies.)