Verstappen Secures Fourth Consecutive F1 World Championship

Max Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive Formula One World Championship at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. By finishing fifth, he secured an unbeatable lead over rival Lando Norris with two races remaining. George Russell won the race, completing a 1-2 finish for Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 13:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning achievement, Max Verstappen of Red Bull has won his fourth consecutive Formula One World Championship. The Dutch driver, aged 27, achieved this milestone by finishing fifth at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen's performance was sufficient to give him an insurmountable lead over McLaren's Lando Norris, with two races still to go in the season.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix was highlighted by George Russell's victory from pole position, leading Mercedes to a one-two finish with Lewis Hamilton climbing from a 10th place start to second.

