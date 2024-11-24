India Secures Dominance with Stellar Jaiswal and Kohli Innings

On a riveting Day 3 of the opening Test, India seized control against Australia, reducing the hosts to a precarious 12 for three by stumps. India set a staggering 534-run target, driven by spectacular centuries from Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed on the last ball, leaving Usman Khawaja without support as Australia trailed by 522 runs. India's pace attack, led by skipper Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, dismantled the top order with clinical precision.

Earlier, resuming at 172 for no loss, India declared at 487 for six, thanks to Kohli's unbeaten 100 and Jaiswal's elegant 161. Their efforts included a record 201-run opening stand, setting a challenging task for Australia as the match proceeds to Day 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)