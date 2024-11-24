Bumrah Strikes Twice in Australia's 2nd Innings

Left Menu

Australia's 2nd innings began with a rocky start as Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne fell to Bumrah, while Pat Cummins was caught by Kohli off Siraj. Usman Khawaja remains not out at three runs. After 4.2 overs, Australia totaled 12 runs with the loss of three wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:35 IST
Australia's second innings commenced on a shaky note, facing early setbacks in the cricket match.

Bumrah delivered a decisive blow by taking the wickets of McSweeney and Labuschagne, both trapped leg before wicket.

Meanwhile, Siraj added to Australia's woes by dismissing Pat Cummins, who was caught by Kohli, further deepening the team's struggle.

