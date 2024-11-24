Showdown in the Indian Super League: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC

Hyderabad FC will host Odisha FC in a crucial Indian Super League match on Monday, marking the first game for both teams following the international break. Each side is eager to up their rankings and secure a stronger position in the league ladder.

After a challenging season last year, Hyderabad FC has shown notable progress with two wins and a draw over seven matches, placing them 11th on the table. Only five points shy of sixth-place Punjab FC, Hyderabad hopes to close this gap.

Currently ninth, Odisha FC boasts nine points from eight matches. Led by head coach Sergio Lobera, renowned for his competitive strategies, Odisha aims for more consistent performance, hoping to capitalize on their upcoming matches to boost their league position.

(With inputs from agencies.)