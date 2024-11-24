Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Reddy: From Local Talent to Test Cricket Sensation

Nitish Kumar Reddy's transition from T20 success to Test cricket prowess has impressed many. His fearless debut in Perth, scoring crucial runs, validated his early selection. Groomed by the Andhra Cricket Association, Reddy's journey reflects a steadfast commitment to his sport and his breakthrough at an early age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:14 IST
Nitish Kumar Reddy's stellar rise from T20 cricket to the Indian Test team has been notable, silencing critics with his remarkable debut performance in Perth. Scoring 41 in the first innings and a quick 37 not out in the second, Reddy showcased his cricketing prowess, proving his mettle at No. 8 for India.

Former national chairman of selectors, MSK Prasad, praised Reddy, highlighting his journey through the Andhra Cricket Association's structured training programmes. Discovered at age 12, Reddy's talent was immediately evident, leading to a remarkable progression through the ranks from U-14 to the U-19 national team.

Opportunities with Sunrisers Hyderabad further cemented Reddy's status as a cricketing prodigy, setting the stage for his multi-format selection for India. His debut in Perth not only exemplified his fearless batting but also marked a significant achievement for Andhra Cricket's developmental programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

