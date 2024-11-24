Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Shatters IPL Auction Records with Record-Breaking Bid

Rishabh Pant became the priciest player in IPL history when Lucknow Super Giants bought him for Rs 27 crore in a record-breaking auction. This surpassed Shreyas Iyer's brief record. Other notable purchases included Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore, while Delhi Capitals obtained Mitchell Starc for Rs 11.75 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:50 IST
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In an unprecedented move, Rishabh Pant has become the most expensive player in IPL history, with the Lucknow Super Giants spending a staggering Rs 27 crore during the auction held on Sunday. This record-breaking purchase quickly overshadowed Shreyas Iyer's acquisition, who briefly held the title following a Rs 26.75 crore bid by Punjab Kings.

Immediately prior to Pant's milestone acquisition, Iyer had toppled the previous top price set by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore at the last auction. Notably, Pant joined LSG after Delhi Capitals opted not to use the Right to Match mechanism.

Other significant deals included England's Jos Buttler moving to Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh returning to Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore after Chennai Super Kings initiated bidding. This year's auction marked the second instance of the event being hosted outside India, following last year's auction in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

