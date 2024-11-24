Ronaldo's Revival: Al-Nassr Eyes Historic Asian Triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo, seeking his first major trophy since joining Saudi club Al-Nassr in 2022, has been handed an unexpected opportunity. Following Al-Hilal's shock defeat in the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese star can now focus on steering Al-Nassr toward a historic Asian title.

Ronaldo's recent goal against Al-Qadsia brought his season total to seven, yet it was a bittersweet match as Spanish defender and ex-teammate Nacho celebrated victory. Al-Hilal's unbeaten streak ended against Al-Khaleej on Saturday, opening the door for Al-Nassr to catch up in the league title race.

The AFC Champions League presents a new horizon for Saudi teams, dominating the western zone's top rankings. Al-Nassr, currently third, looks to secure its spot in the next stage with an upcoming match against Al-Gharafa of Qatar. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal prepares for its bout with Al-Sadd and Neymar possibly returns to action in Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)