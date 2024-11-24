Left Menu

Ronaldo's Revival: Al-Nassr Eyes Historic Asian Triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo aims to secure a major trophy with Al-Nassr since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2022. Recent developments in the Saudi Pro League have reignited hope, while Ronaldo's goals propel his team closer to an Asian title. Key matches in the AFC Champions League await.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:29 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo, seeking his first major trophy since joining Saudi club Al-Nassr in 2022, has been handed an unexpected opportunity. Following Al-Hilal's shock defeat in the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese star can now focus on steering Al-Nassr toward a historic Asian title.

Ronaldo's recent goal against Al-Qadsia brought his season total to seven, yet it was a bittersweet match as Spanish defender and ex-teammate Nacho celebrated victory. Al-Hilal's unbeaten streak ended against Al-Khaleej on Saturday, opening the door for Al-Nassr to catch up in the league title race.

The AFC Champions League presents a new horizon for Saudi teams, dominating the western zone's top rankings. Al-Nassr, currently third, looks to secure its spot in the next stage with an upcoming match against Al-Gharafa of Qatar. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal prepares for its bout with Al-Sadd and Neymar possibly returns to action in Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

