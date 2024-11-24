Left Menu

Sainz Steers Through Las Vegas Circuit Drama to Clinch Podium

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz navigated carefully past every drain cover to secure third place in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, mindful of his 2023 mishap. Despite the podium finish, Ferrari struggled with strategy, as Sainz and teammate Charles Leclerc expressed dissatisfaction over communication and race tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:20 IST
Sainz Steers Through Las Vegas Circuit Drama to Clinch Podium
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz demonstrated resilience and skill, securing a third-place finish. Sainz meticulously avoided drain covers, recalling his crash at last year's race when a loose cover severely damaged his car.

Despite the podium achievement, Ferrari faced strategic setbacks. Sainz and teammate Charles Leclerc openly criticized the team's strategy, pointing to communication errors and racing decisions that impacted their performance.

As the season intensifies, Sainz emphasized the importance of learning from these challenges to come back stronger. With two race weekends remaining, Ferrari narrowed their lead gap, but aim to refine their execution for ongoing success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024