Sainz Steers Through Las Vegas Circuit Drama to Clinch Podium

In a thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz demonstrated resilience and skill, securing a third-place finish. Sainz meticulously avoided drain covers, recalling his crash at last year's race when a loose cover severely damaged his car.

Despite the podium achievement, Ferrari faced strategic setbacks. Sainz and teammate Charles Leclerc openly criticized the team's strategy, pointing to communication errors and racing decisions that impacted their performance.

As the season intensifies, Sainz emphasized the importance of learning from these challenges to come back stronger. With two race weekends remaining, Ferrari narrowed their lead gap, but aim to refine their execution for ongoing success.

(With inputs from agencies.)