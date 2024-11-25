Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon, Australia's most decorated Olympian in history, has officially announced her retirement from all forms of competitive swimming. Over the span of her career, McKeon claimed a staggering 14 Olympic medals and 20 at world championships, making her an iconic figure in the sport.

The 30-year-old swimmer, who hinted at retiring after the Paris Olympics, made her announcement this Monday. In her statement, McKeon expressed gratitude for the relationships forged through her sporting journey, emphasizing her readiness to embrace the next chapter of her life.

Her coach, Rohan Taylor, praised McKeon's grace and resilience, which served as an inspiration for aspiring athletes. Rob Woodhouse, her uncle and Swimming Australia CEO, highlighted her Tokyo 100m freestyle victory as a standout moment, encapsulating her remarkable career.

