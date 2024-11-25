Left Menu

India's Ferocious Bowlers Dismantle Australia in First Test

India's bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj dismantled Australia in the first test at Perth Stadium, securing a dominant 295-run victory. Dual centuries from Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal set Australia a target of 534. Bumrah, captaining India, was named Player of the Match with eight wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's fast bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, delivered a dominant performance as they dismantled Australia with a 295-run victory in the first test match at Perth Stadium. The tourists excelled with both bat and ball, putting them ahead in the five-match series.

Australia was bowled out for 238 after tea on the fourth day, failing to achieve a daunting fourth-innings target of 534 set by India. Jasprit Bumrah, captaining the side in Rohit Sharma's absence, claimed eight wickets across both innings and earned Player of the Match honors.

The series now moves to Adelaide, where Australia will aim to recover from a disappointing start as the second test begins on December 6. India, buoyed by their stellar opening performance, will look to maintain their momentum and tighten their grip on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

