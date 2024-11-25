IPL 2023 Auction Shocker: Du Plessis and Powell Make Moves While Williamson and Indian Stars Go Unsold
In a surprising IPL 2023 auction, Faf Du Plessis joined Delhi Capitals while Rovman Powell was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders. Shockingly, New Zealand's Kane Williamson went unsold, as did Indian talents Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane. Notable transfers and snubbed players made headlines in Jeddah.
In a surprising turn at the IPL 2023 mega auction in Jeddah, South African veteran Faf Du Plessis was snatched up by Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, West Indies power-hitter Rovman Powell was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.5 crores, cementing their squad's power-hitting prowess.
Du Plessis, previously a captain for Royal Challengers Bengaluru since 2022, boasts an impressive record with 1,636 runs in 45 matches at an average of 38.04. He's known for his six T20 centuries and a staggering 76 fifties. Powell, on the other hand, has contributed significantly to West Indies cricket with 1,679 runs in 88 T20Is.
In an unexpected snub, New Zealand cricket stars Kane Williamson and the multi-talented Glenn Phillips went unsold. Williamson, with an illustrious international career, has amassed 18,266 runs and was previously an Orange Cap winner. The auction also saw Indian players Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane left without bids, raising eyebrows in the cricketing world.
