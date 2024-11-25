India Eyes 2036 Olympics as World Athletics Chief Visits
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe met India's Sports Minister to discuss India's bid for the 2036 Olympics. Coe, who may be running for IOC President, is visiting to gather support. The visit included talks on enhancing India's athletics scene and meets with key officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:26 IST
- Country:
- India
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe convened with India's Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, signaling India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Discussions centered on developing athletics in India.
During his brief stay, Coe is also slated for an informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit hints at Coe's potential campaign for the International Olympic Committee Presidency, seeking support from influential Indian figures.
India, showcasing its readiness, has submitted an intent letter to the IOC for Olympic hosting rights. Current IOC head Thomas Bach has expressed support for India's plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blaze at IOCL Refinery: No Casualties Reported Amid Massive Fire
Inferno at IOCL Refinery: Fire and Rescue Efforts in Gujarat
Tragedy at IOCL Refinery: Blast Leads to Fatal Fire in Vadodara
Benzene Tank Blast at IOCL Refinery Sparks Fire, Claims Lives
OTTplay Premium Expands with JioCinema Partnership