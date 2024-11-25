India Eyes 2036 Olympics as World Athletics Chief Visits

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe convened with India's Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, signaling India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Discussions centered on developing athletics in India.

During his brief stay, Coe is also slated for an informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit hints at Coe's potential campaign for the International Olympic Committee Presidency, seeking support from influential Indian figures.

India, showcasing its readiness, has submitted an intent letter to the IOC for Olympic hosting rights. Current IOC head Thomas Bach has expressed support for India's plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)