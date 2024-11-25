Left Menu

India Eyes 2036 Olympics as World Athletics Chief Visits

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe met India's Sports Minister to discuss India's bid for the 2036 Olympics. Coe, who may be running for IOC President, is visiting to gather support. The visit included talks on enhancing India's athletics scene and meets with key officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:26 IST
India Eyes 2036 Olympics as World Athletics Chief Visits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe convened with India's Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, signaling India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Discussions centered on developing athletics in India.

During his brief stay, Coe is also slated for an informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit hints at Coe's potential campaign for the International Olympic Committee Presidency, seeking support from influential Indian figures.

India, showcasing its readiness, has submitted an intent letter to the IOC for Olympic hosting rights. Current IOC head Thomas Bach has expressed support for India's plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024