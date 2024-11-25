FIFA's Club World Cup Scoring With New Sponsorship

FIFA has announced a significant sponsorship agreement with AB InBev, a long-term partner, for the promotion of Budweiser and Michelob Ultra brands during the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States.

The financial details of the sponsorship deal remain undisclosed, but it includes promotional player-of-the-match awards. The global brewing titan joins forces with China's Hisense, another existing FIFA sponsor, to participate in separate agreements for the revamped 32-team club event.

Despite these developments, FIFA’s longtime supporters, Coca-Cola and Adidas, have not made additional financial commitments to the tournament. Scheduled from June 15 to July 13, the event will utilize NFL stadiums across 11 U.S. cities, serving as a precursor to the 2026 men's World Cup co-hosted with Canada and Mexico.

