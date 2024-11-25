Left Menu

FIFA's Club World Cup Scoring With New Sponsorship

FIFA has secured a deal with sponsor AB InBev to promote Budweiser and Michelob Ultra at the Club World Cup in the U.S. next year. The event will feature 32 teams and test NFL stadiums. Longtime sponsors Coca-Cola and Adidas remain, but no separate financial terms for the Club World Cup have been disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:26 IST
FIFA's Club World Cup Scoring With New Sponsorship
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

FIFA has announced a significant sponsorship agreement with AB InBev, a long-term partner, for the promotion of Budweiser and Michelob Ultra brands during the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States.

The financial details of the sponsorship deal remain undisclosed, but it includes promotional player-of-the-match awards. The global brewing titan joins forces with China's Hisense, another existing FIFA sponsor, to participate in separate agreements for the revamped 32-team club event.

Despite these developments, FIFA’s longtime supporters, Coca-Cola and Adidas, have not made additional financial commitments to the tournament. Scheduled from June 15 to July 13, the event will utilize NFL stadiums across 11 U.S. cities, serving as a precursor to the 2026 men's World Cup co-hosted with Canada and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024