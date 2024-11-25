KL Rahul Awaits Place as Rohit Sharma Set to Return

KL Rahul, fresh from his contributions in the first Test victory against Australia, acknowledges that he will not open the batting in the second Test. This comes as Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, makes his return to the lineup in Adelaide.

Rohit, who missed the first Test due to personal reasons, has joined the team and is ready to resume his duties as an opener. Despite this, Rahul remains optimistic about his place in the playing XI, expressing hope during an interview with Seven Cricket ahead of the fourth day at Optus Stadium.

Rahul, who moved up from his usual middle-order position to open in Rohit's absence, scored 26 and 77, forming a decisive partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. With Shubman Gill likely fit again, the team's lineup for Adelaide promises an intriguing setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)