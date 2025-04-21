Gujarat Titans Dominate KKR, Shubman Gill Shines in 39-Run Victory

In a compelling showdown at Eden Gardens, the Gujarat Titans (GT) galloped to a commanding 39-run victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their latest IPL 2025 encounter.

Shubman Gill's masterful 90, combined with strategic performances by Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan, sealed victory in what was a below-par title defense from KKR, as GT secured another win.

Despite an aggressive start by KKR's skipper, Ajinkya Rahane, GT's consistent and disciplined bowling attack subdued the defending champions, leaving KKR struggling at 159/8, thus maintaining GT's dominance at the top of the leaderboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)