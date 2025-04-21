Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Dominate KKR, Shubman Gill Shines in 39-Run Victory

Gujarat Titans claimed a convincing 39-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens. Shubman Gill's stellar 90 and strategic bowling by Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan helped GT overpower KKR's batting lineup, extending GT's lead in the tournament standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:47 IST
Gujarat Titans Dominate KKR, Shubman Gill Shines in 39-Run Victory
GT bowlers celebrating. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling showdown at Eden Gardens, the Gujarat Titans (GT) galloped to a commanding 39-run victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their latest IPL 2025 encounter.

Shubman Gill's masterful 90, combined with strategic performances by Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan, sealed victory in what was a below-par title defense from KKR, as GT secured another win.

Despite an aggressive start by KKR's skipper, Ajinkya Rahane, GT's consistent and disciplined bowling attack subdued the defending champions, leaving KKR struggling at 159/8, thus maintaining GT's dominance at the top of the leaderboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025