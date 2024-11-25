Ding Liren Strikes First: Gukesh Faces Early Setback in World Chess Championship

In a dramatic start to the World Chess Championship, China's defending champion Ding Liren outmaneuvered Indian prodigy D Gukesh with black pieces in a tense first game. The victory hands Liren an initial advantage in the 14-game series, aimed at determining the chess world's finest.

Gukesh, the youngest contender for the coveted title, introduced an unexpected aggressive strategy from the outset. However, Ding's French defense and subsequent strategic prowess turned the match in his favor, illustrating his return to form amidst pressing challenges.

The game spanned 42 moves, with Ding capitalizing on Gukesh's middle-game vulnerabilities and clock management missteps. As the series progresses, Gukesh seeks redemption in the upcoming matches, while Ding aims to solidify his lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)