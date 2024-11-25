Left Menu

Ding Liren Strikes First: Gukesh Faces Early Setback in World Chess Championship

Ding Liren of China beat Indian teenager Gukesh in the opening game of the World Chess Championship, taking an early lead. Liren, with black pieces, overcame form issues, exploiting Gukesh's middle game complications. The match, spanning 14 games, promises intense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:35 IST
Ding Liren Strikes First: Gukesh Faces Early Setback in World Chess Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a dramatic start to the World Chess Championship, China's defending champion Ding Liren outmaneuvered Indian prodigy D Gukesh with black pieces in a tense first game. The victory hands Liren an initial advantage in the 14-game series, aimed at determining the chess world's finest.

Gukesh, the youngest contender for the coveted title, introduced an unexpected aggressive strategy from the outset. However, Ding's French defense and subsequent strategic prowess turned the match in his favor, illustrating his return to form amidst pressing challenges.

The game spanned 42 moves, with Ding capitalizing on Gukesh's middle-game vulnerabilities and clock management missteps. As the series progresses, Gukesh seeks redemption in the upcoming matches, while Ding aims to solidify his lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024