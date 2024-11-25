Shami's Stellar Start: Bengal's Triumphant Chase

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami celebrated his Sunrisers Hyderabad deal with a Rs 10 crore three-wicket spell that led Bengal to an eight-wicket victory over Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Shami, playing his first white-ball tournament since the 50-over World Cup, impressed with figures of 3/21 as Hyderabad was bowled out for 137. Despite a 57-run effort from Tilak Varma, their total wasn't enough.

Bengal openers Karan Lal and Abhishek Porel kept the chase on track, ensuring a smooth pursuit of the target. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh's aggressive 45 not out helped Uttar Pradesh secure a seven-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh, aided by Piyush Chawla's 4/12 spell.

