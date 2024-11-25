Shami's Stellar Start: Bengal's Triumphant Chase
Mohammed Shami's three-wicket spell led Bengal to an eight-wicket win over Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Despite Tilak Varma's 57, Hyderabad managed only 137. Bengal, driven by openers Karan Lal and Abhishek Porel, chased down the target with ease. In another match, Rinku Singh shone as Uttar Pradesh defeated Himachal Pradesh.
Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami celebrated his Sunrisers Hyderabad deal with a Rs 10 crore three-wicket spell that led Bengal to an eight-wicket victory over Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Shami, playing his first white-ball tournament since the 50-over World Cup, impressed with figures of 3/21 as Hyderabad was bowled out for 137. Despite a 57-run effort from Tilak Varma, their total wasn't enough.
Bengal openers Karan Lal and Abhishek Porel kept the chase on track, ensuring a smooth pursuit of the target. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh's aggressive 45 not out helped Uttar Pradesh secure a seven-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh, aided by Piyush Chawla's 4/12 spell.
