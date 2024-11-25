Vinicius Jr. Sidelined: Impact on Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. has sustained a hamstring injury, ruling him out of the midweek Champions League clash at Liverpool, the club confirmed on Monday.

The forward, who represents Brazil internationally, was notably absent from the Madrid squad traveling to Anfield for Wednesday's game.

According to a medical update from the team, Vinicius is suffering from a biceps femoris injury in his left leg, with his recovery being under constant observation. Despite the injury, he managed to play the whole match on Sunday, contributing to Madrid's 3-0 triumph over Leganes in La Liga.

