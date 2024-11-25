Left Menu

Vinicius Jr. Sidelined: Impact on Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. will miss the upcoming Champions League match against Liverpool due to a hamstring injury. Diagnosed with a strain to his left leg, the team announced that his condition will be closely monitored. Vinicius recently played against Leganes in La Liga.

Madrid | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:39 IST
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. has sustained a hamstring injury, ruling him out of the midweek Champions League clash at Liverpool, the club confirmed on Monday.

The forward, who represents Brazil internationally, was notably absent from the Madrid squad traveling to Anfield for Wednesday's game.

According to a medical update from the team, Vinicius is suffering from a biceps femoris injury in his left leg, with his recovery being under constant observation. Despite the injury, he managed to play the whole match on Sunday, contributing to Madrid's 3-0 triumph over Leganes in La Liga.

