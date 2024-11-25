Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The IPL's Youngest Prodigy Signs with Rajasthan Royals

In a historic move for Indian cricket, Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to be signed by an IPL franchise. At just 13 years old, Suryavanshi was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore during the mega auction, capturing the attention of the cricketing world.

Suryavanshi's journey to this landmark signing has been spectacular. He recently set a record as the youngest batter to achieve an international century during a Youth Test match against Australia Under-19. In domestic cricket, he made his T20 debut for Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but has yet to make a significant mark in first-class cricket.

Although hailed as a cricket prodigy, Suryavanshi's career hasn't been without controversy, particularly regarding his age. Nonetheless, his talent remains undeniable, as he continues to break records and set new benchmarks in the cricketing arena.

