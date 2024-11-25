Left Menu

Jaipur Pink Panthers Triumph with Dominant Win Over Defending Champs

Jaipur Pink Panthers crushed Puneri Paltan 37-23 in Pro Kabaddi League. Arjun Deshwal led with 16 points, ensuring victory with two 'ALL OUTs'. Despite a competitive start, the Panthers maintained dominance throughout, thanks to Deshwal's brilliance and crucial tackles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:39 IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers Triumph with Dominant Win Over Defending Champs
A visual from the match. (Photo- PKL X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jaipur Pink Panthers issued a formidable statement in their recent match, delivering a commanding 37-23 victory against the defending champions, Puneri Paltan, in Match 75 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Star player Arjun Deshwal spearheaded the triumph with an outstanding performance, scoring 16 points, as reported in a PKL press release.

The initial 10 minutes featured a tense exchange with both teams engaging in a series of successful and failed raids. Akash Shinde shone for Puneri Paltan while Neeraj Narwal contributed significantly for the Pink Panthers. In a closely contested first half, the score remained fluid with both teams briefly holding advantages, but it was Deshwal's first 'ALL OUT' raid that swung the momentum decisively for the Panthers, securing a 19-11 lead by halftime.

In a spectacular second-half display, Arjun Deshwal executed a second 'ALL OUT', completing a Super 10 with his impressive single-raid performance, adding five points to his tally. A critical error by Abinesh Nadarajan in a Do-Or-Die Raid further tipped the scales in favor of Jaipur, leaving Puneri Paltan trailing by 16 points with just 10 minutes left. Mohit Goyat's spirited efforts for Puneri Paltan were in vain as the lack of defensive support proved costly. Ultimately, the Jaipur Pink Panthers secured a resounding win, cementing their dominance in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024