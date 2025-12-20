Left Menu

Kabaddi Chaos: Indian-Origin Trio Jailed for Derby Violence

Three Indian-origin men were sentenced to over 11 years by a UK court for their involvement in a violent brawl at a kabaddi event in Derby, England. The men, who denied charges despite video evidence, were found guilty of violent disorder and possession of weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant ruling, three Indian-origin men were sentenced to over 11 years in prison by a UK court for their roles in a violent melee during a kabaddi event in Derby, East Midlands. The incident took place two years ago and left several individuals injured.

Damanjit Singh, Boota Singh, and Rajvinder Takhar Singh were convicted of violent disorder at the kabaddi tournament, which was held in Alvaston. Despite denying the charges, the trio was found guilty following a trial at Derby Crown Court, as detailed in a statement by Derbyshire Police.

Police intervention on August 20, 2023, was prompted by reports of gunfire and weapons being brandished. Video evidence depicted the men wielding large knives, leading to their arrests. Their sentencing follows the conviction of seven other Indian-origin men involved in the brawl last year.

