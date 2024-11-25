Left Menu

Odisha FC Crushes Hyderabad FC with Stunning 6-0 Victory

Odisha FC achieved a compelling 6-0 win against Hyderabad FC, ending their winless run in the Indian Super League. Goals from Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio, and others highlighted the powerful performance. Despite threats from Hyderabad's forwards, Odisha's defense held firm, clinching a decisive victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:18 IST
Players in action (Photo: ISL/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha FC shattered their three-match winless sequence with a commanding 6-0 triumph over Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Stadium. The Indian Super League encounter witnessed a stellar display from Sergio Lobera's squad, with goals pouring in from Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio, and Jerry Mawihmingthanga among others.

The match kicked off with both teams displaying aggressive attacking intentions. Roy Krishna came close to opening the scoring, but his effort hit the post after outpacing Stefan Savic. Despite sporadic threats from Hyderabad FC's Allan Paulista and Edmilson Correia, Odisha FC's defense, led by Mourtada Fall, neutralized these advances efficiently.

The first breakthrough arrived in the 12th minute when Vanlalruatfela scored amid a scramble in the penalty area during his 50th ISL appearance. Odisha FC capitalized on Hyderabad's missed opportunities, with Diego Mauricio netting the second goal on a rebound. As the second half unfolded, Odisha's relentless offensive continued, with Jerry Mawihmingthanga extending the scoreline and further goals from Mourtada Fall, Puitea, and Rahim Ali sealing the emphatic victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

