Australia's Historic Collapse: India Reigns Supreme in Perth

In a landmark cricket test series, India crushed Australia by 295 runs in Perth. Australia's once-dominant team faltered, drawing scrutiny from their media. The Indian team rebounded after recent losses, with Bumrah's leadership shining. Australia's faltering form, including key players' underperformance, marked the series' stunning turnaround.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:56 IST
Australian skipper Pat Cummins. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In an unexpected turn of events, Australia's formidable cricket team suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of India, losing by a record 295 runs in Perth. This marked a significant turnaround, following Australia's exit from the ICC T20 World Cup.

Indian cricket, led by stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, showcased an exceptional performance after entering the series low on confidence. Despite losing the toss, Bumrah's leadership helped India bounce back after a series loss to New Zealand, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leading the charge.

The Australian media, known for its brutal honesty, did not spare the team's recent form or key players like Labuschagne and Smith, who struggled. As the series progresses, all eyes remain on how Australia addresses this setback and India's continued dominance, cemented by Bumrah's eight-wicket haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

