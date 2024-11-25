Australia's Historic Collapse: India Reigns Supreme in Perth

In an unexpected turn of events, Australia's formidable cricket team suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of India, losing by a record 295 runs in Perth. This marked a significant turnaround, following Australia's exit from the ICC T20 World Cup.

Indian cricket, led by stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, showcased an exceptional performance after entering the series low on confidence. Despite losing the toss, Bumrah's leadership helped India bounce back after a series loss to New Zealand, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leading the charge.

The Australian media, known for its brutal honesty, did not spare the team's recent form or key players like Labuschagne and Smith, who struggled. As the series progresses, all eyes remain on how Australia addresses this setback and India's continued dominance, cemented by Bumrah's eight-wicket haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)