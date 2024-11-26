Iceland's Tactical Maestro Bids Farewell

Age Hareide, the esteemed coach of Iceland's national football team, has officially announced his retirement, as confirmed by the Football Association of Iceland (KSI) on Monday. This decision marks the end of a notable chapter for Hareide, who has guided the team since 2023, overseeing 20 matches during his tenure.

The 71-year-old Norwegian, who previously helmed the Danish national team between 2016 and 2020, led Denmark to the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup, highlighting his successful coaching career. A former defender, Hareide played for clubs such as Norwich City and Manchester City.

As Iceland marks the conclusion of Hareide's influential tenure, the KSI has initiated a search for a new coach. The national team recently concluded their Nations League run, finishing third in Group B4, setting the stage for a new chapter in Icelandic football.

(With inputs from agencies.)