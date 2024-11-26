Left Menu

Battle on the Wicket: New Zealand vs. England Test Series Showdown

New Zealand and England are set to face off in a three-match test series starting November 28th. With their squads ready and key players Kane Williamson and Joe Root leading the charge, both teams aim to enhance their standings. The series history reflects intense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:32 IST
Battle on the Wicket: New Zealand vs. England Test Series Showdown

As cricket fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming test series, New Zealand and England are poised for a thrilling three-match showdown commencing on November 28. With matches scheduled across Christchurch, Wellington, and Hamilton, this contest promises to be fierce and closely fought.

New Zealand, ranked fifth globally, will be led by captain Tom Latham and coached by Gary Stead. Star players include Kane Williamson, their top-ranked batter, and Matt Henry, their standout bowler. England, holding the fourth rank, will be captained by Ben Stokes, with Brendon McCullum as coach. England's lineup boasts Joe Root and Chris Woakes.

The two cricketing giants have a storied rivalry, marked by England winning 24 of the 40 matches played historically. Recent encounters show a balanced competition, with both teams eager to claim dominance. As the series unfolds, all eyes will be on these cricket powerhouses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024