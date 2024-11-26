Alyssa Naeher's Golden Gloves: A Legacy in U.S. Women's Soccer

Alyssa Naeher, a pivotal figure as goalkeeper for the U.S. women's national soccer team, has announced her retirement from international play. Naeher, renowned for her composure under pressure, leaves behind a remarkable legacy of leadership and unyielding performance.

Throughout her 11-year tenure, Naeher earned distinction as the starting goalkeeper during triumphant campaigns at the 2019 Women's World Cup and this year's Olympics in France. Notably, she's the only U.S. goalkeeper to record shutouts in both the World Cup and Olympic finals, with critical saves etched in the annals of soccer history.

As she departs the international stage, Naeher reflects on her journey, expressing immense pride in her accomplishments with the team. With 113 appearances, including 110 starts, her distinguished career is marked by 88 wins and 68 shutouts. Naeher plans to continue playing for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League.

(With inputs from agencies.)