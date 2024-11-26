Alyssa Naeher's Golden Gloves: A Legacy in U.S. Women's Soccer
Alyssa Naeher, the stalwart goalkeeper of the U.S. women's national team, announces her retirement from international soccer. Known for her calm leadership and crucial saves, Naeher played a pivotal role in securing World Cup and Olympic victories. Her illustrious career includes over 100 international appearances and numerous accolades.
Throughout her 11-year tenure, Naeher earned distinction as the starting goalkeeper during triumphant campaigns at the 2019 Women's World Cup and this year's Olympics in France. Notably, she's the only U.S. goalkeeper to record shutouts in both the World Cup and Olympic finals, with critical saves etched in the annals of soccer history.
As she departs the international stage, Naeher reflects on her journey, expressing immense pride in her accomplishments with the team. With 113 appearances, including 110 starts, her distinguished career is marked by 88 wins and 68 shutouts. Naeher plans to continue playing for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League.
