Veteran Coach Åge Hareide Announces Retirement from Iceland National Team

Veteran soccer coach Åge Hareide has officially announced his resignation from the Iceland national team, marking the end of his professional coaching career as he plans for retirement. The Icelandic soccer federation made public the 71-year-old coach's decision late Monday.

In a statement released by the federation, Hareide expressed satisfaction with his time coaching Iceland's national team but emphasized that it was the perfect moment to retire. He noted the promising future of the team, pointing to the emergence of new young leaders.

The Icelandic team is set to play against Kosovo in March during a promotion-relegation playoff as part of the Nations League, with advancement to the second tier on the line. Iceland is in pot three for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying draw scheduled for December 13, with only group winners securing direct entry into the 2026 World Cup set to take place in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

