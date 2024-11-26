Left Menu

Veteran Coach Åge Hareide Announces Retirement from Iceland National Team

Veteran soccer coach Åge Hareide has announced his resignation from the Iceland national team, citing plans to retire. The Icelandic soccer federation confirmed the 71-year-old's decision. Hareide expressed excitement for the team's future, highlighting emerging young leaders. Iceland faces Kosovo in upcoming Nations League playoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Reykjavik | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:39 IST
Veteran Coach Åge Hareide Announces Retirement from Iceland National Team
  • Country:
  • Iceland

Veteran soccer coach Åge Hareide has officially announced his resignation from the Iceland national team, marking the end of his professional coaching career as he plans for retirement. The Icelandic soccer federation made public the 71-year-old coach's decision late Monday.

In a statement released by the federation, Hareide expressed satisfaction with his time coaching Iceland's national team but emphasized that it was the perfect moment to retire. He noted the promising future of the team, pointing to the emergence of new young leaders.

The Icelandic team is set to play against Kosovo in March during a promotion-relegation playoff as part of the Nations League, with advancement to the second tier on the line. Iceland is in pot three for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying draw scheduled for December 13, with only group winners securing direct entry into the 2026 World Cup set to take place in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024