KKR's Strategic Retention: Dwayne Bravo Defends Venkatesh Iyer's Acquisition

In a clear stand, former West Indies all-rounder and Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Dwayne Bravo has defended the team's aggressive bidding for Venkatesh Iyer, attributing it to the need to maintain the core of their championship squad.

Despite criticisms around Iyer's acquisition, especially in context to his future captaincy potential, Bravo insists that securing Iyer was of paramount importance. 'It was crucial for us to go all out for him,' said Bravo, highlighting the strategic cohesion in retaining 90% of the previous winning lineup.

Bravo also praised the addition of bowler Umran Malik while CEO Venky Mysore spoke on the challenging auction dynamics and emphasized the value of Rovman Powell's experience and leadership qualities to team KKR.

