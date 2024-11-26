Left Menu

KKR's Strategic Retention: Dwayne Bravo Defends Venkatesh Iyer's Acquisition

Former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo, now a mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders, supports the team's strategy of bidding aggressively for Venkatesh Iyer to maintain their championship core. Despite criticisms, Iyer is seen as a potential captain. Bravo, excited about new recruits, emphasizes strategic team retention.

Updated: 26-11-2024 16:07 IST
KKR's Strategic Retention: Dwayne Bravo Defends Venkatesh Iyer's Acquisition
Dwayne Bravo
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a clear stand, former West Indies all-rounder and Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Dwayne Bravo has defended the team's aggressive bidding for Venkatesh Iyer, attributing it to the need to maintain the core of their championship squad.

Despite criticisms around Iyer's acquisition, especially in context to his future captaincy potential, Bravo insists that securing Iyer was of paramount importance. 'It was crucial for us to go all out for him,' said Bravo, highlighting the strategic cohesion in retaining 90% of the previous winning lineup.

Bravo also praised the addition of bowler Umran Malik while CEO Venky Mysore spoke on the challenging auction dynamics and emphasized the value of Rovman Powell's experience and leadership qualities to team KKR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

