German Soccer Takes a Technological Leap: Coach Mic'd Up for Match

Viktoria Cologne coach Olaf Janssen will become the first to use a microphone during a German professional soccer match, an innovation announced by Deutsche Telekom. The experiment will take place on Dec. 8 in a third division match against VfL Osnabrueck, broadcast by Magenta Sport, offering fans unique insights.

In an unprecedented move for German professional soccer, Viktoria Cologne's coach Olaf Janssen is set to wear a microphone during a competitive match, as stated by Deutsche Telekom. This step forward in broadcasting will occur during a third division clash with VfL Osnabrueck on December 8.

While mic'd-up coaches are a staple in sports like ice hockey, basketball, and American football in North America, this marks a novel experience for German soccer enthusiasts. The innovative broadcast, managed by Telekom's pay service Magenta Sport, promises to offer fans real-time access to Janssen's coaching strategies and team discussions, albeit with a slight time delay.

This initiative aims to engage soccer fans by providing a behind-the-scenes perspective, potentially transforming how audiences experience live sports. As German football explores this new territory, Janssen's mic'd-up role could set a precedent for other teams and leagues across Europe.

