Gukesh Holds His Ground: A New Hope for Indian Chess Greatness
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh managed a commendable draw against defending champion Ding Liren in the second game of the World Chess Championship, after losing the first encounter. As the youngest challenger, Gukesh aims to secure the title, following in the footsteps of Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand.
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, despite an initial setback, held defending champion Ding Liren to a draw in the second game of the World Chess Championship on Tuesday. Playing with the black pieces, Gukesh showcased resilience after losing the first game in this 14-game series showdown.
The 18-year-old, hailing from Chennai, is the youngest contender in history for the world chess crown. His goal is to emulate the success of Viswanathan Anand, the iconic Indian chess master who claimed the title five times. Gukesh expressed both the pressure and honor he feels representing his country on such a stage.
In a competition with a prize pool of USD 2.5 million, the first player to achieve 7.5 points will win the coveted crown. Meanwhile, Liren, who is 32, shared his contentment with his own performance, having played strategically in the second round.
