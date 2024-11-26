Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Withdraw from Syed Modi International

In a surprising turn of events, India's premier men's doubles badminton pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have withdrawn from the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament.

The duo, who were among the favorites to clinch the men's doubles title, were sidelined from competitive play post the Paris Olympics due to a shoulder injury sustained by Satwik. They made a noteworthy comeback at the China Masters Super 750, reaching the semifinals.

B Sumeeth Reddy, who has been closely involved with their training, stated that the decision was made to ensure Satwik's full recovery following a strenuous week. With their eyes set on the upcoming season, the pair opted to prioritize their long-term fitness over immediate competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)