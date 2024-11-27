Urvil Patel Smashes Indian T20 Century Record in Style
Urvil Patel, a wicketkeeper-batter for Gujarat, set a new record by scoring the fastest T20 century by an Indian in just 28 balls during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Tripura. His achievement surpasses Rishabh Pant's previous record and marks the second-fastest T20 century globally.
Urvil Patel, Gujarat's formidable wicketkeeper-batter, etched his name in history by achieving the fastest T20 century by an Indian. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Tripura, Patel blazed through to three figures in a mere 28 balls, surpassing the record previously held by Rishabh Pant.
His exceptional performance places him behind only Estonia's Sahil Chauhan on the global stage, who scored a century in 27 balls against Cyprus. Patel's innings included seven fours and an astonishing 12 sixes, leading Gujarat to a comfortable victory by completing a chase of 156 in just 10.2 overs.
This remarkable feat comes just a year after Patel scored the second-fastest List A century by an Indian, and coincidentally follows his release by Gujarat Titans and his unsold status in the IPL auction.
