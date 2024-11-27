Urvil Patel Smashes Indian T20 Century Record in Style

Urvil Patel, Gujarat's formidable wicketkeeper-batter, etched his name in history by achieving the fastest T20 century by an Indian. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Tripura, Patel blazed through to three figures in a mere 28 balls, surpassing the record previously held by Rishabh Pant.

His exceptional performance places him behind only Estonia's Sahil Chauhan on the global stage, who scored a century in 27 balls against Cyprus. Patel's innings included seven fours and an astonishing 12 sixes, leading Gujarat to a comfortable victory by completing a chase of 156 in just 10.2 overs.

This remarkable feat comes just a year after Patel scored the second-fastest List A century by an Indian, and coincidentally follows his release by Gujarat Titans and his unsold status in the IPL auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)