Left Menu

Urvil Patel Smashes Indian T20 Century Record in Style

Urvil Patel, a wicketkeeper-batter for Gujarat, set a new record by scoring the fastest T20 century by an Indian in just 28 balls during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Tripura. His achievement surpasses Rishabh Pant's previous record and marks the second-fastest T20 century globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:58 IST
Urvil Patel Smashes Indian T20 Century Record in Style
  • Country:
  • India

Urvil Patel, Gujarat's formidable wicketkeeper-batter, etched his name in history by achieving the fastest T20 century by an Indian. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Tripura, Patel blazed through to three figures in a mere 28 balls, surpassing the record previously held by Rishabh Pant.

His exceptional performance places him behind only Estonia's Sahil Chauhan on the global stage, who scored a century in 27 balls against Cyprus. Patel's innings included seven fours and an astonishing 12 sixes, leading Gujarat to a comfortable victory by completing a chase of 156 in just 10.2 overs.

This remarkable feat comes just a year after Patel scored the second-fastest List A century by an Indian, and coincidentally follows his release by Gujarat Titans and his unsold status in the IPL auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024