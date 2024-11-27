Ben Stokes Prioritizes England Career Over IPL

England Test captain Ben Stokes has revealed his decision to skip the recent IPL mega auction, citing a strategic move to extend his international cricket career. The English cricketer is prioritizing significant events like the Ashes over the Indian Premier League.

With IPL's new rule preventing players from entering the mini auction without prior registration in the mega auction, Stokes emphasized his intention to focus on wearing the England shirt for as long as possible, especially at the twilight of his career.

Having been a key player for teams like Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in previous IPL seasons, the 32-year-old all-rounder is now planning to manage his game schedule and health efficiently, setting his sights on upcoming tours such as the New Zealand series and next year's Ashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)