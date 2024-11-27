Left Menu

Bumrah Reclaims ICC Test Bowling Throne with Stellar Performance

Jasprit Bumrah recaptured the top spot in ICC Test bowling rankings after a match-winning performance against Australia. With 8 wickets for 72 runs, Bumrah's efforts secured a significant win for India. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant also advanced in batting rankings, while Jadeja and Ashwin held all-rounder leads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:27 IST
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Jasprit Bumrah, India's formidable pace bowler, reclaimed the pinnacle of the ICC Test bowling rankings following his exceptional display against Australia. His 8 for 72 spell not only sealed a commanding victory for India but also pushed him past Kagiso Rabada and Josh Hazlewood.

Bumrah's impressive career-high 883 ranking points now place him above Rabada's 872 and Hazlewood's 860, underscoring his prowess on the field. Fellow Indian Mohammed Siraj also made notable strides, advancing to the 25th spot after a strong performance in Perth.

In batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal rose to second in the rankings with an exceptional score of 161, trailing only Joe Root. Virat Kohli gained momentum, climbing nine positions for his 30th Test century. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant held steady in sixth place, as Jadeja and Ashwin continue leading the all-rounder charts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

