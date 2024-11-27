Left Menu

Jasir Asani's Decisive Goal Keeps Gwangju FC in Contention

Jasir Asani's debut goal secured Gwangju FC a crucial 1-0 victory over Shanghai Shenhua in the Asian Champions League Elite. Meanwhile, Yokohama F Marinos jumped to third place with a 2-0 win over Pohang Steelers, both teams vying for a coveted spot in the last 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:10 IST
Jasir Asani's Decisive Goal Keeps Gwangju FC in Contention

In a dramatic turn of events, substitute Jasir Asani scored a pivotal goal with his first touch, leading Gwangju FC to a vital 1-0 win against Shanghai Shenhua. This victory allowed the South Korean team to secure their position as second in the league phase of the Asian Champions League Elite.

Simultaneously, Yokohama F Marinos made strategic strides by defeating Pohang Steelers 2-0, climbing to third in the standings. Goals by Yan Matheus and Anderson Lopes showcased the J-League team's effort to close in on Vissel Kobe, the current leader of east Asia's quest for last-16 berths.

Asani, who is currently the competition's top scorer, increased his tally to seven goals, underlining his contribution to Gwangju's campaign. The team remains ahead of rivals due to goal difference, while Marinos' steadfast performance keeps them in the race for advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024