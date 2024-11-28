Verstappen Shines as Qatar Grand Prix Nears Season Finale

As the Formula One season approaches its dramatic conclusion, the Qatar Grand Prix serves as the penultimate race, offering tension both on and off the track. With Max Verstappen already clinching his fourth consecutive championship, attention now turns to the constructors' title.

Verstappen's victory in the recent Las Vegas race not only secured his individual accolades but also pushed Red Bull's standing in this year's tightly contested season. McLaren leads Ferrari by 24 points in the constructors' standings, and with 103 points still up for grabs, the race to clinch the championship heats up.

The Qatar Grand Prix, held at the fast and flowing Lusail circuit, promises excitement with its main straight stretching over a kilometer and presenting the sole DRS zone. As teams like Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes emerge victorious in various races, the competition remains fierce and unpredictable.

(With inputs from agencies.)