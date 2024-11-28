Beau Webster Joins Australia Test Squad Amid Injury Concerns

Beau Webster, an uncapped all-rounder, has been summoned to the Australian squad as a precautionary measure for the looming five-test series against India, following an injury scare with Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh suffered soreness after Australia's significant 295-run loss in Perth, raising doubts about his availability for the upcoming day-night test in Adelaide.

Webster, in commendable form, especially post a noteworthy performance for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield, will join the team in Adelaide. His resurgence, marked by adaptability during a COVID lockdown, adds a promising dynamic to the squad amid other key player absentees like Cameron Green.

