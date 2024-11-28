Beau Webster Joins Australia Test Squad Amid Injury Concerns
Beau Webster has been called into Australia's squad for the test series against India due to injury concerns for Mitchell Marsh. The all-rounder has excelled in domestic cricket and will join the team in Adelaide. Australia faces challenges with injuries to key players like Cameron Green.
Beau Webster, an uncapped all-rounder, has been summoned to the Australian squad as a precautionary measure for the looming five-test series against India, following an injury scare with Mitchell Marsh.
Marsh suffered soreness after Australia's significant 295-run loss in Perth, raising doubts about his availability for the upcoming day-night test in Adelaide.
Webster, in commendable form, especially post a noteworthy performance for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield, will join the team in Adelaide. His resurgence, marked by adaptability during a COVID lockdown, adds a promising dynamic to the squad amid other key player absentees like Cameron Green.
